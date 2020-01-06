Exclusive

Inside the Golden Globes 2020 Afterparties: From Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock’s Bonding to Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s PDA

By
Sam Mendes and Alison Balsom Golden Globes 2020 After Parties
 Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
35
36 / 35

So Proud

Director Sam Mendes celebrated his win with wife Alison Balsom.

 

Back to top