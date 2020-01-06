Golden Globes

Kirsten Dunst Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Jesse Plemons on the 2020 Golden Globes Carpet

By
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Make Rare Appearance at Golden Globes 2020
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
6
7 / 6

Bring It In

The three-time Golden Globe nominee called Plemons over as the actors playfully posed for photos.

Back to top