Who’s Hosting?

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who previously hosted together from 2013 to 2015, are returning to the Golden Globes stage. “We just have a few final questions,” Poehler joked of their preparations for the big night during a January appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “When, how, why, where and what? Just those, that’s all we need to find out. But we’re going to figure it out.”