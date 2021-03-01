Golden Globes Golden Globes 2021: Full List of Nominees and Winners By Emily Longeretta February 28, 2021 Amazon 25 14 / 25 Best Foreign Language Film Another RoundLa LloronaThe Life AheadMinariTwo of Us Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News