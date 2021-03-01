Awards Jason Bateman Virtually Attends Golden Globes 2021 From Jennifer Aniston’s House By Nicholas Hautman March 1, 2021 Courtesy Jennifer Aniston/Instagram 3 2 / 3 Making It Work Jennifer joked that her “paint by number finally found it’s [sic] calling” near Bateman’s Globes setup. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News