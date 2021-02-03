Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2021 Nominations: ‘Emily in Paris,’ Michaela Coel and More Make Up Biggest Snubs and Surprises

By
Bridgerton Biggest Golden Globe Nominees Snubs and Surprises
 Liam Daniel/Netflix
8
5 / 8
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Bridgerton

After becoming Netflix’s most-streamed original, it’s a bit surprising that the period drama was snubbed.

Back to top