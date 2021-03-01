Regina King

King has had Cornbread for years but added another dog to her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We recently got a puppy, and that has definitely been a new ball of energy in the house,” she told InStyle in April 2020. “The walks have doubled. Our eldest dog, Cornbread, will be 15 and he’s walking slow, but our new dog, Earl, is only 3 months old so he’s all over the place. Sometimes Cornbread will have to sit out the second walk of the day, so Earl can take his second walk.”