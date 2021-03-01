Golden Globes Regina King, Sarah Paulson and More Stars With Their Pets at the 2021 Golden Globes By Sarah Hearon February 28, 2021 NBC 4 2 / 4 Sarah Paulson Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor adopted a rescue dog named Winnie last year. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News