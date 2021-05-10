Scarlett Johansson

The Black Widow actress told Entertainment Weekly on May 8 that she faced “sexist questions and remarks” from HFPA members “that bordered on sexual harassment,” which led to her refusing to participate in the show.

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit,” she said. “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”