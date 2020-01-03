Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

Guardian of this glam girl! The gorgeous couple adorably locked lips on the red carpet of the 2015 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, on January 11. Later, the two presented an award, where they joked about their Hollywood union. “People don’t know this but we have a mixed marriage. I’m CBS, he’s NBC,” Faris noted. Pratt then chimed in, “But we plan to raise our children HBO.” The fan-favorite couple announced their separation in a joint statement in August 2017.