Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Jemima Kirke, and Mike Mosberg

Girls — and their boys! Dunham and Kirke engaged in double the PDA at HBO’s 2015 Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton hotel on January 11, leaning in to kiss their then-boyfriends, Antonoff and Mosberg, respectively. Dunham, meanwhile, playfully grabbed her former costar’s boob as the four posed for the photo. Dunham and Antonoff split in December 2017, after five years together, Us confirmed in January 2018, while Kirke and Mosberg split in January 2017 after seven years.