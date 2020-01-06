Pics Celebrity Golden Globes PDA By Us Weekly Staff January 5, 2020 Shutterstock 42 43 / 42 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Pucker up! The couple kissed at the 2020 Golden Globes, eight months after their engagement. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News