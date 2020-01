Potty Humor

Accepting the Best Supporting Actor award for 12 Monkeys in 1996, Brad Pitt started off his speech not by thanking his director, co-stars, or then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow but by acknowledging "the makers of Kaopectate," a medication that treats indigestion and diarrhea. "I have a nervous stomach, and it works," the A-lister explained later. "I'll be expecting those calls from Kaopectate any minute now."