Bathroom Break!

Chicago Hope star Christine Lahti almost missed her big moment in the spotlight when Michael J. Fox announced her as the 1998 winner of Best Actress in a TV Drama — while she was in the bathroom! Running onstage to accept the award, she confessed she had been flushing the toilet when her name was called. The next year, when she presented at the show, Lahti stuck a piece of toilet paper to her shoe as a joke.