The Year of the Rat Pack

When the Golden Globes first started in 1944, the trophies were presented exclusively by journalists. Then, in 1958, during the first-ever telecast of the awards, Rat Packers Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Sammy Davis Jr. stormed the stage — whiskeys in hand — and hijacked the show. Much to the delight of their fellow attendees, the trio were invited back for a repeat performance in 1959.