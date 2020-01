Luck of the Draw

House actor Hugh Laurie deserves an award just for his creativity during his 2006 acceptance speech for Best Actor in a TV Series. Realizing he had too many people to thank — 172! — and too little time in which to do it, the star wrote down all 172 names on little pieces of paper and drew three at random to acknowledge on stage. The lucky few? His script supervisor, hairstylist, and agent.