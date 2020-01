Bette’s Other Globes

After her double win at the 1980 Golden Globes — for Best Actress in The Rose and Best New Female Star — Bette Midler drew the audience's attention to two other trophies: her breasts! "I'm reminded of when Joan Crawford actually won her Golden Globe and she said…'I'll show you a pair of Golden Globes,'" Midler joked, pretending to grope herself. Covering her face in embarrassment after, she said, "Excuse me, I'm sorry. I'm different now. I'm a good girl!"