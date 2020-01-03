The Host With the Most Insults

During his three-year reign as the host of the Golden Globes, British star Ricky Gervais managed to insult or offend nearly everyone in Hollywood. Nothing was off-limits — he took aim at Mel Gibson‘s alcoholism, Charlie Sheen‘s meltdown, Robert Downey Jr.‘s rehab stays, and even Salma Hayek‘s accent. Addressing the comic’s acerbic remarks onstage in 2011, Downey Jr. said sarcastically: “Aside from the fact that it’s been hugely mean-spirited with mildly sinister undertones, I’d say the vibe of the show is pretty good so far.”