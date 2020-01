Borat Scores Big

Staying true to his trademark no-holds-barred-style of comedy, Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen had the audience doubled over with laughter as he described "the dark side of America" — a.k.a. the private parts of his co-star Ken Davitian, with whom he filmed an infamous nude wrestling scene. The actor also memorably alluded to the many lawsuits that had been leveled against him after the film by thanking "every American who has not sued me so far."