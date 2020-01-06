Eyes Up Here!

While presenting with Jennifer Lopez at the 2015 ceremony, Jeremy Renner remarked on her cleavage in her glam Zuhair Murad gown. After he asked her to open the envelope, she noted that she had the nails for it, to which he replied, "You've got the globes, too." Lopez laughed it off, but people watching from home were not as amused, with some saying the comment was inappropriate. He later responded to the backlash on Twitter, writing, "A reminder not to take this s–t so serious. Thanks Jennifer — You're a gem.x #goldenglobes #hadtosayit #jlo"