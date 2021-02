Andra Day

In a statement to Us, the 36-year-old actress reacted to her Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama nod for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, saying, “Gratitude. God is great. No other words can describe how I feel. Grateful to Lee, SLP, Tasha, Thom, my costars, the entire cast and production, to Hulu, and the whole team that believes and is working tirelessly for this. Thank you to the voters, outlets and fans that support us and Billie. Y’all are a big blessing.”