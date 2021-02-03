Andy Samberg

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 42, reacted to his two nominations for Sundance hit Palm Springs on Tuesday. “What a treat to wake up to the news that Palm Springs had been nominated for two Goldie Globies (sp?),” he said in a statement to Us of his Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nods. “On behalf of everyone who worked on the movie, thank you to the HFPA for the recognition. Time to go hazmat suit shopping for a big hazmat suit so we can not party!”