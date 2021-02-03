Carey Mulligan

The English actress, 35, was nominated for her role in Promising Young Woman under the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category. “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this recognition. Emerald Fennell’s vision for Promising Young Woman was so unique and uncompromising,” she said in a statement to Us. “She is one of the most talented filmmakers I’ve ever worked with. I’m so incredibly grateful she came to me with this project and I was thrilled to see her recognized alongside Chloe Zhao and Regina King this morning. I also wanted to thank Margot Robbie and LuckyChap Entertainment for helping get this film made and their unwavering support.”