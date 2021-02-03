Daisy-Edgar Jones

“Whaaaaaat?! I am completely honored to have been nominated today alongside such immensely talented actors, some of whom I have grown up idolizing and am so grateful to have worked alongside my now dearest friend Paul Mescal,” the British star, 22, said in a statement to Us over her Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film for Normal People. “Playing Marianne was a beautiful and complex journey and she is a character who I will always treasure close to my heart, and indeed fringe!”