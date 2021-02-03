Jane Levy

The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star, 31, reacted to the news of her being nominated in the Best Actress for Musical or Comedy category. “Thank you HFPA for the Golden Globe nomination. What an honor! I got so excited this morning, I may have broken into song! Thank you to Austin for writing Zoey and to Mandy for the moves. Dancing and singing alongside this cast and crew has been a highlight of my life. We poured our hearts into this show and I’m so humbled to know it’s moved you,” she said in a statement.