Jeff Daniels

The veteran actor received his fifth Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday for Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film in The Comedy Rule. “The Comey Rule wasn’t just a project. It mattered and continues to matter,” the 65-year-old actor told Us in a statement. “In an important election year, I knew some people might have said ‘Shut up and stay out of politics,’ but the reason I couldn’t is simple: I’ve got kids and grandkids, and I wanted them to know that I was on the right side of history. In a divided country like ours, you might risk losing half an audience with these choices, but this was just too important.”

Daniels added, “Thank you to the HFPA for this honor, to Showtime for their support, and to Billy Ray for his tenacity. Also to the cast — half of my performance has always been in the other actors around me, so this nomination is as much yours as it is mine.”