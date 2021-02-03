John Boyega

“It was the honor of a lifetime to work with Steve McQueen on Small Axe,” the 28-year-old actor said of his Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role nomination for Small Axe. “I am thrilled to be part of this anthology series and grateful that it is also being recognized with a nomination by the HFPA. Thank you to Steve McQueen for his vision and trust, to Leroy Logan for sharing his story with us, and to Amazon Studios for its continued support in telling these important, and often overlooked, stories.”