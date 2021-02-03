Kaley Cuoco

After being nominated for The Flight Attendant, the actress posted a video of herself getting emotional and tearing up over the news. “Oh, my God,” she said repeatedly.

Cuoco also commented on her achievement in a statement to Us, which read: “OMG! My heart is still pounding and the tears won’t stop flowing! Thank you HFPA for these incredible nominations. This is truly the highlight of my entire career and I couldn’t be more excited and proud to share this recognition with the most incredible cast and crew. This feels like a dream!”