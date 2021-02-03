Leslie Odom, Jr.

The 39-year-old actor received three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for One Night in Miami. “I am proud and thankful to be an artist this morning. I am thankful for collaboration. One Night in Miami, Hamilton and Music all represent a great deal to me on a deeply personal level. They represent the type of variety and complexity I hoped was possible when I was a younger actor,” he said in his statement. “I am grateful and thankful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for shining a light on these films today.”

He added, “When I consider the projects altogether, I think they also might say something about what we create as an artistic community — as a family of creators — that may be essential. Art can heal. It can fortify. It can be there for us, giving us heart and encouragement to go on, when we need it most as it has been over the past year.”