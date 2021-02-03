Lily Collins

The Love, Rosie star shared how “extremely grateful and excited” she was to be nominated for Emily in Paris. “I’m beyond thrilled the series was [also] recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long,” she explained in her statement. “The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren [Starr] and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I’m also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”