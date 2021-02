Paul Mescal

The Normal People star congratulated his costar, Daisy-Edgar Jones, via his Instagram Story for her nomination by sharing a silent, silly video of the pair with the caption, “Could not be prouder of you my friend.” The 25-year-old actor also reacted to the series itself for being nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film, writing, “Again, unbelievably proud of this show and everyone who worked on it!”