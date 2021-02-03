Riz Ahmed

The English actor, 38, shared how grateful he was for his Sound of Metal performance being recognized under the Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama category. “Thank you HFPA for this incredible honor. Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder’s daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck,” he said in a statement to Us. “Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support.”