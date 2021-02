Sacha Baron Cohen

After reprising his iconic character Borat Sagdiyev in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Cohen’s mockumentary went on to receive three Golden Globe nominations. “Wawaweewah! I’m shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @MariaBakalova96 too,” he tweeted. “We’re so honored — and just in case we don’t win any, I’ve already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”