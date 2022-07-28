Matthew Lillard

Since playing Dean, Lillard transitioned back into voice acting with Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob, Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.

The Michigan native also appeared in He’s All That alongside Addison Rae and Rachael Leigh Cook before lending his voice in Scream 5 as Ghostface in a Stab movie.

On the small screen, Lillard continues to voice Shaggy in various Scooby Doo projects and booked a role in Billions.

He shares three children with his wife, Heather Helm.