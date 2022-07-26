More to the Story

In July 2022, Retta hinted that one of her former costars didn’t want to return for a final season of Good Girls. As a result, the network decided to pull the plug on the show.

“I was literally like, ‘OK, maybe there was a bomb scare at some point, and then a bomb actually went off, and that’s why that person’s gone,’” the actress said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, referring to her personal pitch about how the colleague could have been written off.