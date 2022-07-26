The Original Plan

After the show was axed, multiple actors confirmed that there were talks of renewing the drama for a shortened fifth and final season.

“[NBC] told us we were going to get picked up and then two weeks later yanked it out from underneath us and took it away from us,” Hendricks claimed during an interview with People. “So, we were kind of all like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ Because we loved it. We loved doing it and Retta and Mae Whitman still are two of my best friends and we love working together.”

At the time, the Emmy nominee said she felt that the network “failed massively” when it came to representing the show, adding, “It was quirky and weird and smart and they kind of made it just look like a sitcom.”