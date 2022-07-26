What Could Have Been

Following the surprising news, cast members from the show discussed their appreciation for the project.

“That job to me was a dream. I was gonna direct next season. We were shooting in L.A., obviously I have three kids and being in L.A. is such a gift,” Matthew Lillard exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “I love the creators. I love playing a character that’s super flawed and has a chance to come back and sort of redeem himself over the generations of the show over the seasons of the show. So for me it was — it was heartbreaking. And I think [it was] for everyone, I think for all the women involved. Strong women led by a strong female producer, and it just fell between the cracks of Hollywood business. And it was really a bummer.”

Lauren Lapkus also admitted that she was bummed when Good Girls wasn’t renewed.

“It was so disappointing. I mean, I know there were rumors of what was maybe going to happen and how it was going to work out,” she shared with Us in April 2022. “That’s the hard thing about a show being canceled without that warning is that they didn’t get to sum up all of the stories the way they would’ve wanted to, I’m sure. So that’s the tricky part is, I think, it can be a little bit of a letdown when you can’t wrap it all up in a nice bow.”