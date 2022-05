Debi Mazar (Sandy)

Madonna‘s BFF is also known for her work in Entourage, Civil Wars, L.A. Law and Younger. From 2011 to 2015, she starred alongside her husband, Gabriele Corcos, on the Cooking Channel’s Extra Virgin. The couple wed in 2002 in a ceremony officiated by actress Ellen Burstyn. Mazar and Corcos share two daughters: Giulia and Evelina.