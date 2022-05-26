‘Goodfellas’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Joe Pesci (Tommy DeVito)

Pesci’s Goodfellas performance earned him the Oscar for best supporting actor, and he went on to score two more nominations in the same category for Raging Bull and The Irishman. Along with his dramatic work, the New Jersey native is celebrated for his comedic timing in films like My Cousin Vinny and the Home Alone franchise. He has recorded three albums and announced his retirement from acting in 1999. (Pesci has starred in several movies since then.) He shares a daughter with his first ex-wife, getting married and divorce twice more before his engagement to Angie Everhart in 2007. They split one year later.