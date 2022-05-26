‘Goodfellas’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Lorraine Bracco (Karen Hill)

The Sopranos alum has been nominated for an Academy Award, four Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and three SAG Awards since kickstarting her career in the ’80s. From 2017 to 2018, she starred on CBS’ Blue Bloods after her seven-season stretch as Angela Rizzoli on TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles. Bracco shares daughters Margaux and Stella with ex-husband Daniel Guerard and former partner Harvey Keitel, respectively. She split from second husband Edward James Olmos in 2002 after nearly 10 years of marriage.