Paul Sorvino (Paulie Cicero)

Along with Goodfellas, the Brooklyn native is known for playing NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the TV series Law & Order. He welcomed three children in his marriage to now-ex Lorraine Davis, including actress Mira Sorvino. After splitting from Davis in 1988, Paul was married to Vanessa Arico from 1991 to 1996 and wed Dee Dee Benkie in 2014.