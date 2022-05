Ray Liotta (Henry Hill)

One year before Goodfellas, the New Jersey native starred as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. He is also known for his work in Unlawful Entry, Hannibal, Observe and Report, The Place Beyond the Pines and Marriage Story. From 2016 to 2018, the Golden Globe nominee teamed up with Jennifer Lopez on the NBC drama Shades of Blue. Liotta died in May 2022 at the age of 67, and is survived by daughter Karsen and fiancée Jacy Nittolo.