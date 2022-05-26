‘Goodfellas’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Robert De Niro (Jimmy Conway)

The New Yorker frequently collaborated with Scorsese both before and after Goodfellas on films including Taxi Driver and The Irishman. Throughout his career, De Niro has won two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe, later being honored with a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Meet the Fockers star is the father of six children and has been married twice, first to Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988. He wed Grace Hightower in 1997, splitting two years later, but the pair renewed their vows in 2004. They separated again in 2018.