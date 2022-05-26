‘Goodfellas’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Samuel L. Jackson (Stacks Edwards)

The Hollywood icon has starred in a wide range of memorable movies, including True Romance, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, Do the Right Thing, Snakes on a Plane, The Incredibles and the Star Wars prequel trilogy. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury in 2008’s Iron Man and appeared as the same character in the series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Jackson received an Honorary Governors Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in March 2022. The Django Unchained star has been married to LaTanya Richardson Jackson, with whom he shares daughter Zoe, since 1980.