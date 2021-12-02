Dorota’s Back! Gossip Girl’s Zuzanna Szadkowski to Return to HBO Max Reboot

A Surprise Dorota Cameo

“I was so excited to work on the show with this extraordinary cast,” Zuzanna Szadkowski told E! News in December 2021 regarding her appearance on the reboot. “When [executive producer] Josh Safran asked me to come back, I jumped at it. I’ve missed Dorota a lot. It was very Gossip Girl to try to keep it a secret! It was especially thrilling to be reunited with Margaret [Colin], Wallace [Shawn] and, of course, Aaron [Schwartz] —my beloved Vanya! And Dorota’s kids!”

The actress also noted she was a “big fan” of the HBO iteration, telling the outlet that she appreciates “that all of the original characters are out there somewhere, thriving in this world.”