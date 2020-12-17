TV

Everything the OG ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast Has Said About the HBO Max Reboot

By
Everything the OG ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast Has Said About the HBO Max Reboot
 Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock
6
2 / 6
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Leighton Shoots It Down

“I was not asked to be on it, so no,” Meester said on Good Morning America in August 2019.

 

Back to top