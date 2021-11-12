XOXO! HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Is Coming Back on Thanksgiving: What to Know

Is This the End?

The hit series already been renewed for a season 2.

Safran previously revealed that the first season was written without them knowing if there would be another season, which left room for plenty of last-minute surprises.

“I will say that it ends on a version of a cliffhanger. It’s not really a cliffhanger. It ends on a question. Because who knows if there’s a season 2, right? But I wanted to pose a very big question that, should there be a season 2, would be answered,” the showrunner told TheWrap ahead of the renewal. “But also, I think that this season, storylines have been, I don’t want to say slow burns, because the show moves quickly — but all the stories sort of come to a head. And whether or not they resolve, because they don’t all resolve, they definitely spin off into new territory.”