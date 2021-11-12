XOXO! HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Is Coming Back on Thanksgiving: What to Know

Will There Be More OG Cameos?

“There’s no series regular from the original coming back. Maybe that’s not true — sorry. None of the core five or six kids are in the back half. But there are cameos from original cast members and there are references,” the creator detailed in August. “Even just as simple as episode seven is a Thanksgiving episode. And you know, Thanksgiving on Gossip Girl, it’s a traditional event on our show and a traditional event in the world. And then, yeah, there are cameos and callbacks and some fun stuff.”