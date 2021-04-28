Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind)

While she’s blonde like Serena, Audrey seemingly has Blair vibes — at least season 1 B. Audrey’s mother is an athleisure designer and the teen has been in a long-term relationship with Aki (Evan Mock), but per Deadline, is “beginning to wonder what more could be out there.”

“She loves old movies, she loves Betty Davis, she loves Lauren Bacall, she loves Audrey Hepburn, she’s very into the finer things in life, I guess you would say,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar. “She just loves classics. She’s not meant to be in this generation, as someone might say. I think that she doesn’t use social media as much, she likes reading books. So I think that she has a very classic look.”