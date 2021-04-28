TV ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot to Premiere on HBO Max in July: Meet the Characters By Sarah Hearon April 28, 2021 Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock 9 4 / 9 Julien (Jordan Alexander) Described as a “teen influencer,” Julien is Audrey’s best friend. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ They Just Keep ‘Counting On’ — See the Entire Duggar Family, Then vs. Now NSFW! Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Travis Barker’s Steamiest Exchanges So Far More News